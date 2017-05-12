Coroner plans news conference to discuss death of 16-year-old student

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts plans to hold a news conference to discuss the death of a 16-year-old Lexington-Richland 5 student who died after collapsing in a classroom.

Davis Allen Cripe, 16, died on April 26 at Palmetto Health Parkridge Hospital.

Cripe's cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Watts will hold that news conference at 1 p.m. Monday.

