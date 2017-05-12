Man arrested for exposing himself at Panera Bread

The Columbia Police Department’s Warrant Team has arrested a man accused of exposing himself at a Midlands restaurant in late April.

Investigators took 26-year-old Tyrone Gaither into custody on Garners Ferry Road on Friday.

Gaither is accused of exposing himself inside the Panera Bread located at 6080 Garners Ferry Road in the Shoppes at Woodhill on April 30.

Police said the female victim was reportedly sitting across from the suspect when the crime occurred and immediately notified a manager who called 9-1-1.

Gaither is charged with indecent exposure.

Court records show Gaither is facing the same charge from a March, 2016 arrest in Richland County.

