'Suspicious death' under investigation after body found in Forest Acres shopping center

The Richland County Coroner's Office says he's aiding in the investigation after a body was found in a Forest Acres shopping center Friday morning.

Coroner Gary Watts says few details on this case are available, but the body was found at the Forest Lake Shopping Center. Watts, at this time, is calling it a "suspicious death."

No further details have been made available.

Meanwhile, Watts says an autopsy will be performed shortly.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.