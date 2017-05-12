Chief: Person's death in Forest Acres appears to be self-inflicted

A body found early Friday morning in a prominent part of Forest Acres appears to be a suicide.

According to Forest Acres Police Chief Gene Sealy, a jogger located the body slumped over in a car near the Forest Acres Shopping Center.

Coroner Gary Watts originally referred to the case as a "suspicious death."

However, Sealy said the person's death appeared to be self-inflicted.

