Chief: Person's death in Forest Acres appears to be self-inflicted

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
FOREST ACRES, SC (WIS) -

A body found early Friday morning in a prominent part of Forest Acres appears to be a suicide.

According to Forest Acres Police Chief Gene Sealy, a jogger located the body slumped over in a car near the Forest Acres Shopping Center.

Coroner Gary Watts originally referred to the case as a "suspicious death."

However, Sealy said the person's death appeared to be self-inflicted. 

