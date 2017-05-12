Chief: Jogger located body in 'suspicious death' investigation - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Chief: Jogger located body in 'suspicious death' investigation

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
(Source: WIS) (Source: WIS)
FOREST ACRES, SC (WIS) -

Details remain limited after a body was found early Friday morning in a prominent part of Forest Acres. 

According to Forest Acres Police Chief Gene Sealy, a jogger located the body slumped over in a car near the Forest Acres Shopping Center.

Coroner Gary Watts says few details on this case are available, but he is referring to it a "suspicious death."

No further details have been made available.

Meanwhile, Watts says an autopsy will be performed shortly.

