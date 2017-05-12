Could 'Tebow Time' in Columbia be coming to an end?

Columbia's love affair with Heisman Trophy winner and former Denver Broncos quarterback Tim Tebow could be coming to an end soon, according to a report.

Citing sources close to the New York Mets organization, the New York Post says Tebow Time could be moving on up to another Mets Minor League affiliate team in June.

The report says Tebow's work in Columbia as a member of the Fireflies has the team taking note.

Besides the Fireflies -- a Single-A team -- the Mets have Minor League teams in Las Vegas -- a AAA team -- Binghamton, New York -- a AA team -- and St. Lucie, FL -- an Advanced-A team.

Tebow made a big splash in his debut with the Fireflies earlier this year, smashing a two-run homer.

