Child injured in Lexington Co. fire

A child suffered severe burns and an adult was injured in a house fire Friday morning, according to Lexington County officials.

The fire was reported at about 3:45 a.m. in the 200 block of Doe Trail Drive for a mobile home fire.

SLED has been asked to investigate.

