Child injured in Lexington Co. fire

The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.More >>
Will Hayden, the former Sons of Guns reality television star found guilty of rape in April, learned Thursday he will spend the rest of his life in prison.More >>
The man who investigators falsely believed to have abducted a woman and her two children has been located.More >>
The baby gorilla expected to be born in a historic first for Riverbanks Zoo has passed away.More >>
You may have seen this story on your Facebook feed - a rental property listing in the Midlands has gone viral.More >>
COSCO Development, the largest container ship ever to visit the U.S. East Coast, passed through Savannah Thursday morning, amazing crowds of spectators all along the Savannah River.More >>
Sessions directs federal prosecutors to pursue the most serious charges possible against the vast majority of suspects, a reversal of Obama-era policies.More >>
China and US reach agreement on beef, poultry and liquefied natural gas.More >>
Trump contradicts White House on reasons for Comey firing, calls ex-FBI director 'showboat' and 'grandstander'.More >>
A child suffered severe burns and an adult was injured in a house fire Friday morning, according to Lexington County officials.More >>
The baby was born inside a moving car during rush hour traffic.More >>
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is meeting with the state's top emergency management officials as they prepare for the upcoming hurricane season.More >>
Students at Fairfield Career and Technology Center helped a teacher propose to his girlfriend, and it was caught on video.More >>
Mother’s Day spending is expected to reach $23.6 billion this year, an average of $186.39 per person.More >>
