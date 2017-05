A deadly crash is causing a traffic backup on eastbound Interstate 26 near Bush River Road Friday morning.

The crash is affecting the right lane near exit 108 and eastbound traffic is backed up to Harbison Boulevard.

RELATED: Watch the SCDOT traffic camera on your smartphone or mobile device.

We have learned someone has died in the crash. We are working to get more information.

Drivers should use caution in the area.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.