A deadly crash caused a traffic backup on eastbound Interstate 26 near Bush River Road Friday morning.

The crash affected the right lane near exit 108 and eastbound traffic was backed up to Harbison Boulevard.

Richland County Gary Watts said the victim in the crash, 32-year-old Bret Lee Antonucci, died after his car left the roadway and struck a tree. Watts said Antonucci was ejected from the car because he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol continues to investigate.

