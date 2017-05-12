South Carolina Gov. McMaster hosts annual emergency exercise

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is meeting with the state's top emergency management officials as they prepare for the upcoming hurricane season.

Friday's tabletop exercise discussions begin at 10 a.m. at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center.

The Atlantic hurricane season's official start is less than a month away. Authorities say this year's exercise focuses on evacuations and shelter issues prior to a storm or hurricane, as well as issues that arise following a storm. It'll also include a discussion on lessons learned from Hurricane Matthew.

The meeting brings together leaders of the South Carolina Emergency Management Division as well as state agency directors and local officials.

