VIDEO: Students help Fairfield Co. teacher propose to girlfriend

Students at Fairfield Career and Technology Center helped a teacher propose to his girlfriend, and it was caught on video.

Courtney Pittman though she was going to speak to nursing students at the school.

Little did she know, her boyfriend Jason Wages, and a few students held up a banner asking Pittman to marry him.

Teacher at Fairfield Career and Technology Center proposes to Fiance. #my daughter pic.twitter.com/9T21ybieR8 — Teresa Holmes (@soondocholmes2u) May 11, 2017

Pittman said yes and the students were ecstatic.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.

