CFD hits 2-story fire, $175K in damage

The Columbia Fire Department is putting out hot spots at a residential fire on Lady Street Thursday night.

The fire happened at a home at 2325 Lady Street, and crews were able to knock it down. The unoccupied home was undergoing renovations and the cause of the fire is under investigation. There were no injuries.

Investigators are estimating that $175,000 in damage to the home.

UPDATE 2: crews hitting hot spots/rehabbing estimated $175k damages home not occupied under renovations cause under investigation #scnews pic.twitter.com/V5SsoVMLue — Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) May 12, 2017

Check back for more updates.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.