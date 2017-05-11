CFD hits 2-story fire, $175K in damage - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

CFD hits 2-story fire, $175K in damage

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: CFD/Twitter) (Source: CFD/Twitter)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

The Columbia Fire Department is putting out hot spots at a residential fire on Lady Street Thursday night. 

The fire happened at a home at 2325 Lady Street, and crews were able to knock it down. The unoccupied home was undergoing renovations and the cause of the fire is under investigation. There were no injuries. 

Investigators are estimating that $175,000 in damage to the home. 

Check back for more updates. 

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly