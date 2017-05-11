RCSD investigates deadly shooting off Piney Woods Rd. following altercation

The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting that's left one person dead off Broad River Road Thursday night.

Deputies responded to a call in the 1000 block of Piney Woods Road around 8:30 p.m. in response to an altercation. When they arrived, they found a victim with a gunshot wound to the upper body. They were taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Investigators are currently at the scene trying to speak with witnesses.

This is a developing story and details are limited at this time. If you have any information about this shooting, you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

