RCSD investigates deadly shooting off Piney Woods Rd. following altercation

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting that's left one person dead off Broad River Road Thursday night. 

Deputies responded to a call in the 1000 block of Piney Woods Road around 8:30 p.m. in response to an altercation. When they arrived, they found a victim with a gunshot wound to the upper body. They were taken to the hospital and pronounced dead. 

Investigators are currently at the scene trying to speak with witnesses. 

This is a developing story and details are limited at this time. If you have any information about this shooting, you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. 

