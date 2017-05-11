Man, 25, identified as victim in evening Richland County shootin - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Man, 25, identified as victim in evening Richland County shooting

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead off Broad River Road Thursday night. 

Deputies responded to a call in the 1000 block of Piney Woods Road around 8:30 p.m. in response to an altercation. When they arrived, they found a victim with a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim was taken to the hospital and died. 

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts identified the victim as 25-year-old Marcus Roseborough. Roseborough, Watts said, died from several gunshot wounds to the upper body at Palmetto Health Richland.

Deputies say they obtained surveillance video from a nearby convenience store that shows Roseborough getting into a fight with at least one other person before the shooting.

This is a developing story and details are limited at this time. If you have any information about this shooting, you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. 

