Man, 25, identified as victim in evening Richland County shooting

The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead off Broad River Road Thursday night.

Deputies responded to a call in the 1000 block of Piney Woods Road around 8:30 p.m. in response to an altercation. When they arrived, they found a victim with a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim was taken to the hospital and died.

Here's another look at the scene of the shooting -- still taped off at this time @wis10 pic.twitter.com/lUwCmvPopL — Mike DeSumma (@MikeDeSumma) May 12, 2017

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts identified the victim as 25-year-old Marcus Roseborough. Roseborough, Watts said, died from several gunshot wounds to the upper body at Palmetto Health Richland.

Deputies say they obtained surveillance video from a nearby convenience store that shows Roseborough getting into a fight with at least one other person before the shooting.

This is a developing story and details are limited at this time. If you have any information about this shooting, you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

