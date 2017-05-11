Deputies searching for missing Lee County teen

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 16-year-old from Bishopville.

Timothy Paul Philpot was last seen leaving his residence in Bishopville at around 5:30 p.m. Thursday evening.

Philpot is described as a white male with hazel eyes and brown hair standing at about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds. He has scars on both sides of his face. He was last seen wearing a white and black hat and may have been carrying a backpack.

Anyone with any information on where Timothy may be located is urged to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 484-1723.

