Vigil held for two Fairfield County children who died in fatal fire

People in Winnsboro gathered to remember two children killed in a house fire.

The family of Kemya Coleman and Deshawn Wilson held the vigil Thursday evening.

Crowds have been building outside this home on Robinson Ave to honor Justin & Deshawn Wilson & Kemya Coleman @wis10 pic.twitter.com/RTF3zlYRZ5 — Mike DeSumma (@MikeDeSumma) May 11, 2017

Investigators say the children’s mother, Sharon Coleman, intentionally set the house on fire - killing them and her husband. She is facing arson and murder charges.

Many people who lived near the family say both Mya and Deshawn were sweet and full of life.

Family members say the victims would not want them to be sad...but to forgive @wis10 #vigil pic.twitter.com/XAk51VawbX — Mike DeSumma (@MikeDeSumma) May 11, 2017

