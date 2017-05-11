Vigil held for two Fairfield County children who died in fatal f - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Vigil held for two Fairfield County children who died in fatal fire

By Mike DeSumma, Reporter
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

People in Winnsboro gathered to remember two children killed in a house fire.

The family of Kemya Coleman and Deshawn Wilson held the vigil Thursday evening.

Investigators say the children’s mother, Sharon Coleman, intentionally set the house on fire - killing them and her husband. She is facing arson and murder charges.

Many people who lived near the family say both Mya and Deshawn were sweet and full of life.

