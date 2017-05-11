Williams signs 4-year deal with Chargers

Mike Williams was taken seventh overall in the first round of the NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Chargers (Source: WIS)

Mike Williams is officially a member of the Los Angeles Chargers.

The former Lake Marion standout and Clemson star signed a 4-year contract on Thursday.

According to reports, Williams’ contract is slotted to be worth close to $20 million. The salary is based on the NFL's Rookie Compensation Pool.

Williams was taken in the first round of this year’s NFL Draft by the Chargers. He finished his senior year at Clemson with 98 catches for 1,361 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.