Williams signs 4-year deal with Chargers

Mike Williams is officially a member of the Los Angeles Chargers.
The former Lake Marion standout and Clemson star signed a 4-year contract on Thursday.
— Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) May 11, 2017
.@darealmike_dub makes it official. #FightForLA
According to reports, Williams’ contract is slotted to be worth close to $20 million. The salary is based on the NFL's Rookie Compensation Pool.
Williams was taken in the first round of this year’s NFL Draft by the Chargers. He finished his senior year at Clemson with 98 catches for 1,361 yards and 11 touchdowns.
