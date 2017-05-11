FIRST ALERT: Stormy start to the Mother's Day weekend

First Alert: Friday through Saturday Noon

A developing storm system to our west will move into the southeast Friday and off our coast by Saturday. Look for increasing clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms by Friday evening.

We’ll see on-and-off storms through the night with all precipitation ending by midday Saturday. High pressure will move in and give us a great Mother’s Day!

Get ready for another round of summer-like temperatures with the 90s returning by Wednesday.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and warm, lows the upper 60s

First Alert Friday: Partly cloudy warm and humid with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms developing by evening, some could be strong to severe with damaging winds and hail. Highs the upper 80s

First Alert Saturday until Noon: Scattered and showers and thunderstorms very early then clearing by noon, rain chance 60 percent early. Highs near 80 degrees to lower 89s

Sunday (Mother's Day): Mostly sunny, highs the lower 80s

