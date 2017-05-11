FIRST ALERT: Showers moving out late Saturday, Mother's Day expected to be clear

As the Midlands begins to see the back end of the storm system that began to move in on Friday, showers and storms will continue to stay in the area through Saturday morning.

Even though the storms are not likely to be severe, they could still produce gusty winds and heavy downpours. The showers will pull away from the area during the early afternoon on Saturday and daytime highs are set to reach the middle 70s.

High pressure will move in and give us a great Mother’s Day on Sunday!

Get ready for another round of summer-like temperatures with the 90s returning by Wednesday.

First Alert Saturday: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms in the morning.

Saturday Night: Clearing with lows in the upper 50s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, highs in low 80s

