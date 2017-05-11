FIRST ALERT: Rain, storm chance for Mother's Day weekend holds steady

A developing storm system to our west will move into the southeast Friday and off our coast by Saturday. Look for increasing clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms by Friday evening.

Before a cold front arrives Saturday, expect a 40 percent chance of showers and storms late afternoon into the evening Friday and scattered (60 percent) storms Saturday.

We’ll see on-and-off storms through the night with all precipitation ending by midday Saturday. High pressure will move in and give us a great Mother’s Day!

Get ready for another round of summer-like temperatures with the 90s returning by Wednesday.

First Alert Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing, a few could be severe with damaging winds and hail. Rain chance 40 percent Lows in the middle 60's

First Alert Saturday: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the morning with a few possible severe storms with damaging winds and hail. Then a chance of showers and isolated storms through midday

with clearing by afternoon. Highs near 80 degrees. Sunday: Mostly sunny, highs in the low 80's

