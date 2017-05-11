Fire crews attend emergency at Wateree Hydro Station

Multiple fire crews attended to an emergency situation at the Lake Wateree Hydro Plant after 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Crews from four fire stations and Duke Energy representatives are at the plant, located at 1790 Wateree Dam Road in Ridgeway, according to Kershaw County Emergency Prep Director Gene Faulkenberry.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation, but Faulkenberry says it may have been a transformer. No one was injured and crews are in the process of clearing the building.

There have been no other issues at the plant in the past.

