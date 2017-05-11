Suspects arrested after homeowner interrupts burglary at house

17-year-old Sentrail Jackson (left) and 20-year-old Willie Jones (right) have both been charged with second-degree burglary. (Source: Richland County Sheriff's Dept.)

Richland County deputies have arrested two men in connection with a burglary that happened on Wednesday.

Sentrail Jackson, 17, and Willie Jones, 20, have both been charged with second-degree burglary.

Deputies say on Wednesday the two men broke into a home on the 2200 block of Faraway Drive. During the break-in, the owner of the home arrived and the two suspects ran away.

After receiving a burglary in progress call, deputies set up a perimeter in the area. The homeowner provided deputies with a description and surveillance of the suspects in order to help the deputies identify the two men.

Both Jackson and Jones were arrested on Oakcrest Road not far from the location of the break-in.

The men are being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.