Rare plant blossoms overnight on Rosewood street corner

A rare plant that can grow to be more than 15 feet tall can be seen in the Rosewood area.

The owner of the Agave Americana plant says it was overnight that he noticed a big difference in the plant’s height, and this is after little to no maintenance at all. The plant has a 15-year history on the corner of South Pickens Street and Rosewood Avenue.

“I guess it does catch an eye,” Thomas Williams said. “A friend of mine came by and just d ropped it off and give it to me. I planted it. It went from there.”

After 15 years, you could say the plant blossomed overnight.

“When I saw it yesterday, I was shocked because, actually, I was thinking it was the telegram post," Williams said. "I didn’t realize it was the plant."

This is the tallest Williams has ever seen the plant before.

“Just all of a sudden that plant got up in the air like that," Williams said. “No treatment. Just plant it, turn it loose. It grows on its own.”

At the end of the day, he says he can’t take any of the credit for the plant’s success. Gardening is certainly a major hobby of his.

“I like plants. I don’t know how green my thumb is, but I like plants,” Williams said.

However, his day job is in a natural oils shop. In fact, the two sometimes go hand-in-hand. While the Agave Americana plant is known to produce some of your favorite alcoholic beverages, Williams has a different use for the plant.

“Um, maybe a little magic,” Williams said laughing.

The plant requires very little work. They survive best in hot and dry conditions.

