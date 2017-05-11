Newberry Co. deputy called hero for saving woman's life

A Newberry County woman might not be alive today if it weren't for a Newberry County Sheriff's deputy.

Lt. Odell Schumpert was working with the Newberry County Housing Authority on May 4 when he found a resident unresponsive in the living room of her apartment. After calling for an ambulance, Sheriff Lee Foster says Schumpert couldn't find a pulse, so he started CPR chest compressions, eventually reviving the woman.

“It is without a doubt that Lt. Schumpert saved her life this morning,” said Carrie Epting of the Newberry Housing Authority in her laudatory email to Sheriff Lee Foster. “We truly thank Lt. Schumpert for his quick thinking and expert training to help get our resident back until EMS could arrive.”

The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment.

“We are proud of Lieutenant Schumpert,” said Sheriff Foster. “He is a fine officer and we are pleased that his training and experience allowed him to immediate react to this situation and revive this person.”

Schumpert is a 21-year veteran of the Newberry County Sheriff's Office assigned to the patrol division as a shift Lieutenant. He was working secondary employment through the Sheriff’s Office with the housing authority when this occurred.

“In a world where law enforcement is often labeled in a negative light, we pray that it is acts of service such as this that show that we are truly here to protect and serve the citizens of Newberry County,” said Foster. “We believe that our training and experience in conjunction with the dedicated service of all of the employees of the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office are what set us apart."

