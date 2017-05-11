Man attempting longest recorded Lake Murray swim to raise money for Leukemia and Lymphoma society

Yarborough's map of his route from Timberlake Country Club to the Lexington side of the Lake Murray Dam. (Source: Ernie Yarborough/@F3ShakeNBake)

If he makes it, he says it'll be the longest recorded swim at Lake Murray.

And, Ernie Yarborough, a local insurance agent who is known to those in the F3 world as "ShakeNBake," plans to finish those 10 miles. Why? It's for the kids, he says.

"There is no if in these kids… only when. That is what inspires me and that's why I keep going and that's why I'm swimming across Lake Murray."

Those kids are the young boys and girls at Palmetto Health Children's Hospital who are fighting cancer. Yarborough volunteers there every week. He says that's where he draws his inspiration.

Ernie will be swimming 10 miles across Lake Murray this Friday to raise money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.



The swim is all part of a fundraising effort that culminates in next week's Man and Woman of the Year Awards for LLS.

