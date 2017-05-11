Man attempting longest recorded Lake Murray swim to raise money for Leukemia and Lymphoma society

The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.More >>
A mother and her two children returned home safe after a 911 call prompted an overnight search and concerns for their safety. One member of the family is still missing.More >>
Trump is the first president since Richard Nixon to fire a law enforcement official overseeing an investigation with ties to the White House.More >>
A Cuyahoga County courtroom was cleared after a brawl almost broke out when the victims enraged family member tried to attack the man accused in their deaths.More >>
Witnesses say the man stepped out of the car after the collision, then dropped into a hole possibly carved out by both the force of the crash and the pressure of the water.More >>
The baby gorilla expected to be born in a historic first for Riverbanks Zoo has passed away.More >>
Trump is the first president since Richard Nixon to fire a law enforcement official overseeing an investigation with ties to the White House.More >>
A Spartanburg County bus driver is being hailed as a hero after a fire on Tuesday morning.More >>
An overnight fire ripped through the rooftop patio of a popular restaurant on Folly Beach.More >>
Crews took down the second of four Confederate-era monuments in New Orleans on Thursday. Workers began to remove the Jefferson Davis statue shortly after 3 a.m. on Thursday.More >>
Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public to be on the lookout for a missing three-year-old.More >>
COSCO Development, the largest container ship ever to visit the U.S. East Coast, passed through Savannah Thursday morning, amazing crowds of spectators all along the Savannah River.More >>
A mother and her two children returned home safe after a 911 call prompted an overnight search and concerns for their safety. One member of the family is still missing.More >>
A Newberry County woman might not be alive today if it weren't for a Newberry County Sheriff's deputy.More >>
Richland County deputies say a 14-year-old believed to once be in "imminent danger" has been located safely.More >>
