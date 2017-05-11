Man, 29, identified as victim in two car crash involving 18-wheeler

A 29-year-old has been identified as the man killed in an accident involving an 18-wheeler and two other cars Thursday morning near Sumter.

The Sumter County Coroner's Office has identified the man as Jack Ross, II, of Lake View.

Sheriff's office spokesman Ken Bell said the accident involving an 18-wheeler and two other cars happened on Highway 15 north about one mile from the city.

As a result of the crash, Highway 15 was blocked between the Highway 378 bridge and the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate.

