Crash involving 18-wheeler, two cars shuts off traffic into Sumter

A fatal accident is severely limiting traffic heading in and out of Sumter, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's office spokesman Ken Bell said the accident involving an 18-wheeler and two other cars happened early Thursday morning on Highway 15 north about one mile from the city.

As a result of the crash, Highway 15 is completely blocked.

No word on any other injuries associated with the crash.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is heading to the scene. Drivers are being asked to take an alternate route.

