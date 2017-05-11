Crash involving 18-wheeler, two cars shuts off traffic into Sumter

Memphis Police Department is searching for a family they said was abducted by their husband/father.More >>
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.More >>
A Cuyahoga County courtroom was cleared after a brawl almost broke out when the victims enraged family member tried to attack the man accused in their deaths.More >>
Witnesses say the man stepped out of the car after the collision, then dropped into a hole possibly carved out by both the force of the crash and the pressure of the water.More >>
The snake hunter wrestled a 16-foot python into submission, a feat he compared with WrestleMania. Such feats make a difference to an ecosystem under attack.More >>
COSCO Development, the largest container ship ever to visit the U.S. East Coast, passed through Savannah Thursday morning.More >>
Trump is the first president since Richard Nixon to fire a law enforcement official overseeing an investigation with ties to the White House.More >>
Memphis Police Department is searching for a family they said was abducted by their husband/father.More >>
The wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman has died in a traffic crash in Connecticut.More >>
A crane moved down Canal St. near the Jefferson Davis monument around 3 a.m. on Thursday as it appeared the statue would be taken down.More >>
Richland County deputies say a 14-year-old believed to once be in "imminent danger" has been located safely.More >>
Major medical and other groups, including the American Medical Association, opposed the House bill while some Republicans opposed an $880 billion cut to Medicaid.More >>
A fatal accident is severely limiting traffic heading in and out of Sumter, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.More >>
The seafood ready-to-cook products were sold in the refrigerated section at Publix stores in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Alabama and Tennessee.More >>
