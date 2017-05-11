Gamecock Women's Golf team wins NCAA Regional title

COLUMBUS, Ohio – South Carolina women’s golf rallied from eight shots back and captured its third-straight NCAA Regional Title Wednesday at OSU Golf Club. The No. 12 Gamecocks paced the field for the second-straight day, carding a final-round 288 (E) to finish tied with Florida atop the leaderboard at the Columbus Regional.

Carolina freshman Ana Pelaez’s impressive NCAA postseason debut resulted in medalist honors, as the Gamecock newcomer posted a final-round 70 (-2) en route to first-place honors. The Malaga, Spain, native totaled a three-round mark of 216 (E) to share the individual title with Florida’s Kelly Grassel, while Gamecock senior Katelyn Dambaugh and junior Ainhoa Olarra also grabbed top-five finishes at the 54-hole event at the Scarlet Course.

Wednesday’s victory marked the fifth regional title in eight years for the Gamecocks, who earned their eighth-straight trip to the NCAA Championship by virtue of their top-six finish. All five wins have come under coach Kalen Anderson.

The 2017 NCAA Championship will feature a 24-team field and take place May 19-24 at Rich Harvest Farm in Sugar Grove, Ill. This season will mark Carolina’s 17th appearance at the NCAA Championship and the ninth time it has reached the event under Anderson. The Gamecocks reached the match-play portion of the tournament for the first time in school history last year.

After winning, the golf team posted this video via Twitter:

SOUTH CAROLINA RESULTS

T1. Ana Pelaez 76-70-70=216 (E)

T3. Katelyn Dambaugh 77-70-70=217 (+1)

T5. Ainhoa Olarra 76-73-70=219 (+3)

T61. Marion Veysseyre 82-76-78=236 (+20)

T82. Jia Xin Yang 80-83-81=244 (+28)

