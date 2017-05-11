New LED video system coming to Colonial Life Arena

Fans will get a better look at the action in Colonial Life Arena.

University officials announced Tuesday that the arena will get a new LED video system. The system will feature a new centerhung system with four convex-curved main displays. The system will also show multiple zones capable of displaying, live video, instant replays, stats, game information and more. The centerhung display will have 12 display zones.

Colonial Life Arena will also a large 360-degree ribbon display along the seating fascia. The new 360-degree display will provide stats and graphics and more.

Officials say the new video system will be installed by the end of the summer.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.