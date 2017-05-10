New women and children's homeless shelter close set to open in Columbia

After years of planning and hard work, Toby's Place is in the final stages before opening its doors.

The new Columbia shelter run by the Oliver Gospel Mission will be a state-of-the-art facility designed to rescue and rebuild homeless women and their kids.

Women, both with and without children, are the fastest growing demographic of the homeless population. But local shelters turn away 10 to 20 women and kids every day because of a lack of space.

The new Toby's Place facility will offer holistic and Christian-based programs to help grow and develop the residents in life skills, employment opportunities, education, and healthcare.

You can be a part of breaking the cycle of homelessness for women and children through the Oliver Gospel Mission's Hope-a-Thon taking place in the WIS-TV studios Thursday. By calling the phone bank at 803-758-1020 you will be a part of opening the doors to a safe haven for homeless women and kids.

