Retired artist had no idea he was 'mysterious' tenant in viral SC property listing

It's the post you've seen across your Facebook feed - rental property listing in the Midlands has gone viral.

The post, which says the 4-bedroom single-family home in Cayce comes with an upstairs tenant, has already garnered nearly 1.3 million views on Zillow and has people all over the country sharing the story.

The upstairs tenant's name is Randall McKissick, a 70-year-old retired artist who says he had no idea about the listing going viral.

McKissick says living in the home happened when a friend gave him a helping hand from his friend Mike. He says he has fallen on hard times as an artist due to changes in the industry. When McKissick had no place to call home, Mike offered a helping hand.

“I think the rent just got too high and I was booted out. Mike says, ‘I have a place for you.’ And I’ve been here since [then]," McKissick said.

Mike is said to be the owner of the property, and McKissick’s childhood friend.

“I’ve known Mike – his father built the house – since junior high school,” McKissick said.

Once the property was listed online as available, McKissick became an overnight sensation without even realizing it.

“I’m easy to get along with. I’m upstairs. They would be downstairs. The only thing that would be a problem is my heavy footsteps," McKissick explained.

WIS reached out to the owners of the home, but have been unable to confirm whether or not the property is actually for sale. There is, however, a “for sale” sign in the front yard.

The home had apparently been “on the market” for about a month until late Wednesday morning when the Zillow listing was changed to say “OFF MARKET.”

