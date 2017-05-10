City of Columbia water bills could increase in 2018

If you use City of Columbia water, your bill could be inching up in 2018. City Council is one step closer towards voting on a stormwater fee increase.

If passed, that fee would climb to $5 in 2018. It would then increase 6.25 percent each year for the next four years.

It's the scenario council has decided would best fund $93 million in needed projects.

Some of the biggest include improvements to parts of Shandon, debris removal along Gills Creek, The Smith Branch drainage area, and the Rocky Branch Watershed.

Council's also considering a 4.75-percent water rate increase. Votes on both could come sometime in June.

