Teen believed to be in 'imminent danger' located safely - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Teen believed to be in 'imminent danger' located safely

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Deputies say 14-year-old Khadence Sharpe has been located safely. Source: RCSD) Deputies say 14-year-old Khadence Sharpe has been located safely. Source: RCSD)
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

Richland County deputies say a 14-year-old believed to once be in "imminent danger" has been located safely. 

Deputies say 14-year-old Khadence Sharpe was last seen on Monday at her home on Loggerhead Road. She was picked up by an unknown individual in a dark colored Toyota Scion TC. The car had dark rims and white writing on top of the windshield.

On Wednesday, Khadence’s family received a message from Khadence’s phone that led them to believe she was in serious danger.

No word on the circumstances of how she was found. 

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly