Teen believed to be in 'imminent danger' located safely

Richland County deputies say a 14-year-old believed to once be in "imminent danger" has been located safely.

Deputies say 14-year-old Khadence Sharpe was last seen on Monday at her home on Loggerhead Road. She was picked up by an unknown individual in a dark colored Toyota Scion TC. The car had dark rims and white writing on top of the windshield.

On Wednesday, Khadence’s family received a message from Khadence’s phone that led them to believe she was in serious danger.

No word on the circumstances of how she was found.

