Deputies searching for missing teen believed to be in "imminent danger"

The wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman has died in a traffic crash in Connecticut.More >>
Baby Raymond was born April 30 at the Mercy Medical Center in Merced, CA, at a whopping 13 pounds, 5 ounces.More >>
Jonesboro police are searching for whoever stole a trailer loaded with Little Debbie snack cakes.More >>
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.More >>
In a landmark decision, the Alabama Board of Funeral Services voted unanimously to levy fines, suspension and probation to the top operators of Alabama Funeral Homes and Crematory Services in Tallapoosa County.More >>
The wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman has died in a traffic crash in Connecticut.More >>
If you use City of Columbia water, your bill could be inching up in 2018.More >>
The White House says President Donald Trump is planning to meet with Russia's top diplomat Wednesday at a time he describes the U.S.-Russia relationship to be at an "all-time low."More >>
A federal judge has denied a motion from Dylann Roof for a new trial.More >>
If you have multiple risk factors for a stroke, you'll want to know about a new device that can protect you. It's called The Watchman and Lexington Medical Center has been using it for about two months now.More >>
But while emails suffice for many, Bertha Robinette continues to grab a pen and paper when she writes to her pen pal across the sea 80 years after her their first correspondence.More >>
Richland County deputies are asking for the community’s help in locating a missing teen who is believed to be in imminent danger.More >>
Major medical and other groups, including the American Medical Association, opposed the House bill while some Republicans opposed an $880 billion cut to Medicaid.More >>
Both the South Carolina House and Senate have voted to override Gov. Henry McMaster's veto of the roads and infrastructure bill that raises the gas tax by 12 cents over the next 6 years.More >>
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is mulling over a run for president one day.More >>
