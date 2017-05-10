Deputies searching for missing teen believed to be in "imminent danger"

Khadence Sharpe was last seen being picked up by an unknown individual in a dark colored Toyota Scion TC with dark rims and white writing on top of the windshield. (Source: RCSD)

Deputies say 14-year-old Khadence Sharpe has not been seen since Monday and is believed to be in "imminent danger." (Source: RCSD)

Richland County deputies are asking for the community’s help in locating a missing teen who is believed to be in imminent danger.

Deputies say 14-year-old Khadence Sharpe was last seen on Monday at her home on Loggerhead Road. She was picked up by an unknown individual in a dark colored Toyota Scion TC. The car had dark rims and white writing on top of the windshield.

On Wednesday, Khadence’s family received a message from Khadence’s phone that led them to believe she was in serious danger.

Khadence is described as a black female with black eyes standing at about 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing about 110 pounds. She has black curly hair.

Anyone with any information about Khadence is urged by deputies to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

PHONE: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372)

TEXT: TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637)

ONLINE: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip.

Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

