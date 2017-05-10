Cause of death revealed for man shot by deputy during encounter with law enforcement

The Lexington County Coroner's Office has released the autopsy results on the man killed after he was shot by a deputy on Tuesday.

John Bittle, 39, died as a result of a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Bittle was wanted by the sheriff's department on two counts of distributing methamphetamine. Sheriff Jay Koon said the officers encountered Bittle outside the house, who then ran off.

"The suspect was making threatening statements to our officers," Koon said. "The encounter ended with our deputy shooting the suspect."

