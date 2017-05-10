Confederate flag, banner fly over downtown Columbia

An out-of-state group looking to protect the history of the Confederate flag appears to have purchased a banner flying over downtown Columbia.

As state employees have the day off for Confederate Memorial Day -- a state holiday -- this group, calling themselves the Virginia Flaggers, bought a large banner with the Confederate flag and a message that says "NO COMPROMISE -- VAFLAG.ORG."

A check of the website points to the group's message. The Virginia-based group is against "those who would desecrate our Confederate Monuments and memorials, and FOR our Confederate Veterans."

A compromise passed the General Assembly last year that pulled the Confederate flag off the State House grounds after the racially-charged shooting of nine African-American parishioners by Dylann Roof.

