SC House, Senate vote to override McMaster's gas tax veto

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Following the House's vote on the governor's veto of the gas tax bill, the State Senate has also voted to override his actions by a vote of 32-12. 

The bill will become a law.

The South Carolina House has voted to override Gov. Henry McMaster's veto of the roads and infrastructure bill that raises the gas tax by 12 cents over the next 6 years.

In a 95-18 vote, the House's override of the veto sets up a final vote in the Senate chambers. 

More details to come. 

