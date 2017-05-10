SC House, Senate vote to override McMaster's gas tax veto

Following the House's vote on the governor's veto of the gas tax bill, the State Senate has also voted to override his actions by a vote of 32-12.

The bill will become a law.

The South Carolina House has voted to override Gov. Henry McMaster's veto of the roads and infrastructure bill that raises the gas tax by 12 cents over the next 6 years.

In a 95-18 vote, the House's override of the veto sets up a final vote in the Senate chambers.

More details to come.

