House votes to override McMaster's gas tax veto, measure heads to Senate

The South Carolina House has voted to override Gov. Henry McMaster's veto of the roads and infrastructure bill that raises the gas tax by 12 cents over the next 6 years.

In a 95-18 vote, the House's override of the veto sets up a final vote in the Senate chambers.

If the Senate votes to override the veto, the bill will become a law.

The Senate is expected to take up the measure at noon.

