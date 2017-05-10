Sheriff: Man called 911 after he shot, killed another following argument

The wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman has died in a traffic crash in Connecticut.More >>
Baby Raymond was born April 30 at the Mercy Medical Center in Merced, CA, at a whopping 13 pounds, 5 ounces.More >>
Both the boy and his mother have been traumatized, their attorney says, and the child is frightened and doesn’t want to return to school.More >>
A mom who put her kids in kennel-like cages is under arrest.More >>
Flight 2530 from Dallas was in Burbank for a short layover when a passenger recorded a video of one man repeatedly punching another several times before passengers and employees were able to pull him away.More >>
The wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman has died in a traffic crash in Connecticut.More >>
The White House says President Donald Trump is planning to meet with Russia's top diplomat Wednesday at a time he describes the U.S.-Russia relationship to be at an "all-time low."More >>
Major medical and other groups, including the American Medical Association, opposed the House bill while some Republicans opposed an $880 billion cut to Medicaid.More >>
If you're in the market to buy a home, there is a bargain in South Carolina that you might want to check out. But there is a catch: a portion of the home is already occupied.More >>
A mom who put her kids in kennel-like cages is under arrest.More >>
The Laurens County Sheriff's Office said a Simpsonville man faces state and federal charges after an incident at an automotive interiors plant in Fountain Inn on Friday morning.More >>
The South Carolina House has voted to override Gov. Henry McMaster's veto of the roads and infrastructure bill that raises the gas tax by 12 cents over the next 6 years. In a 95-18 vote, the House's override of the veto sets up a final vote in the Senate chambers. If the Senate votes to override the veto, the bill will become a law. No word on when the Senate could take up the bill. Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.More >>
An argument ended with one man being shot and another being arrested for his murder in Kershaw County, according to the Kershaw County Sheriff's Department.More >>
The FBI director who prided himself on moral rectitude and a squeaky-clean reputation was being criticized from all directions by the time he was fired.More >>
Former congressman and pillar of the Pee Dee community Ed Young died peacefully at his home Tuesday, according to one of his four daughters.More >>
