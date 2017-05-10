Sheriff: Man called 911 after he shot, killed another following argument

An argument ended with one man being shot and another being arrested for his murder in Kershaw County, according to the Kershaw County Sheriff's Department.

Kenneth Cordell Rainer, 41, has been charged with murder.

Rainer, according to Sheriff Jim Matthews, called 911 to his home on Elmwood Boulevard around 3:20 p.m. Tuesday and told the dispatcher he shot a man following an argument.

Deputies responded to the home and found Rainer with his two children inside the home and a man across the street suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

The victim, who has not yet been identified by the Kershaw County Coroner's Office, died despite EMS workers attempting to revive him.

"I guess the days are gone when arguments were settled without someone getting shot,” Sheriff Jim Matthews said. “Now we have a man dead and another charged with murder. What a shame."

Rainer was taken to the Kershaw County Detention Center where he remains awaiting a bond hearing.

