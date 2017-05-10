Columbia lottery outlets celebrate winning ticket sales

Two Columbia lottery retailers are celebrating after selling winning tickets for recent drawings.

The Bi-Lo on Devine Street sold a Palmetto Cash 5 ticket worth $200,000 to a Gaston woman. The woman said she rarely plays the lottery and can't explain why she decided to play on May 3 when her numbers, 2,14, 27,33 and 36 were drawn. She selected the Power-Up option to increase her prize with the 2X multiplier.

The odds of winning $200,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 1,003,884.

For selling the claimed ticket, Bi-Lo #5282 in Columbia received a commission of $2,000.

And the Corner Pantry on Garners Ferry Road sold a scratch-off ticket worth $250,000 to a Hopkins man who decided to stop there for a cup of coffee after a long day at work.

He scratched off the $250 Grand ticket uncovering the top prize. He told lottery officials he's going to buy himself a new car.

Two top prizes of $250,000 remain in the $250 Grand game, at odds of 1 in 660,000.



For selling the claimed ticket, Corner Pantry #126 in Columbia received a commission of $2,500.

Neither winner wanted to be identified.

