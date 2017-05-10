Realtor pulls real estate listing with mystery tenant after listing goes viral

Good news: This fixer-upper in Cayce is for sale! Weird news: There's a tenant upstairs. (Source: Zillow)

A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.

The Zillow listing has been making rounds on social media for a home located at 709 Michaelmas Ave. in Cayce, SC. The listing demands to be read thoroughly because this "diamond in the rough" has an upstairs tenant and the four bedroom home comes as-is with the mystery resident included.

This listing has now been changed to show that it's no longer available.

"Buyer assumes responsibility for the month-to-month tenancy in the upstairs apartment," the listing reads. "Occupant has never paid, and no security deposit is being held, but there is a lease in place. (Yes, it does not make sense, please don't bother asking.)"

Other repairs, as shown in the photos, includes a big hole in the roof in one of the main rooms, worn floors, and new kitchen wares.

The single-family home with a cottage has been listed on Zillow since April and is priced at $130,000. This listing says in full:

Please read carefully before scheduling showings. May not qualify for financing. Great "diamond in the rough" investment property or primary home needing separate apartments. Little is known about condition except that property has active roof leaks. Property is being sold "as-is" with no repairs, no clean-up, and no warranties expressed or implied. Upstairs apartment cannot be shown under any circumstances. Buyer assumes responsibility for the month-to-month tenancy in the upstairs apartment. Occupant has never paid, and no security deposit is being held, but there is a lease in place. (Yes, it does not make sense, please don't bother asking.) Downstairs has 1,742 sq.ft, central HVAC, 2 large bedrooms, and ceramic tile bath w/separate tub and shower

areas, living room w/fireplace, dining room, kitchen, utility/breakfast room and studio/study w/antique pine paneling and tile floors. Living room, dining room, and bedrooms have wood floors. Berber carpet in central hall. In 2000, some electrical and plumbing were upgraded. Upstairs unit has 914 sq.ft. w/gas heater, large great room, built-in storage areas, small study/library w/bookshelves, bedroom, kitchenette (all in original pine paneling) and bath. Some electrical upgraded '07. Backyard cottage has gas heat, 563 sq.ft. of area including 2 rooms, bath and great room with kitchenette. All units have been used as rentals at some point. In the past, downstairs has leased for $1000, upstairs (occupied) $450, and cottage for $350.

An expired Hot Pad listing from February says the upstairs apartment of this home is occupied by a professional artist.

As this listing continues to spread across the Internet, many speculate that it's not an occupant, but a ghost.

According to the Lexington County Tax Assessor website, the home was built in 1950 and was last sold in 1997 to the current owners for $52,000.

The leasing agent listed on Zillow has been reached for comment.

