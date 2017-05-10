Looking to buy a house? SC fixer-upper is available with a mystery tenant

United Airlines says it is investigating an allegation that its flight attendants would not allow a woman to use a restroom and told her to urinate in a cup.More >>
A former member of The History's Channel's "Swamp People" cast is free on bond after being booked on 18 wildlife violations plus two drug charges.More >>
Two people were killed and one hurt in a fire overnight Tuesday at Apache Family Campground & Pier, according to Horry County Fire Rescue Chief Joey Tanner. A total of four trailers were involved in the fire early Tuesday, according to Chief Tanner. Two of the trailers were destroyed.More >>
The FBI director who prided himself on moral rectitude and a squeaky-clean reputation was being criticized from all directions by the time he was fired.More >>
Last Wednesday, it became clear a new passenger was along for the ride - it was a kitten stuck in a precarious position.More >>
A man shot at a home in Elgin Tuesday has died, according to Kershaw County Sheriff Jim Matthews.More >>
The White House says President Donald Trump is planning to meet with Russia's top diplomat Wednesday at a time he describes the U.S.-Russia relationship to be at an "all-time low."More >>
If you're in the market to buy a home, there is a bargain in South Carolina that you might want to check out. But there is a catch: a portion of the home is already occupied.More >>
Governor Henry McMaster kept his promise and vetoed the gas tax bill passed by the General Assembly.More >>
Beach season is right around the corner.More >>
Major medical and other groups, including the American Medical Association, opposed the House bill while some Republicans opposed an $880 billion cut to Medicaid.More >>
Both the boy and his mother have been traumatized, their attorney says, and the child is frightened and doesn’t want to return to school.More >>
A Spartanburg County bus driver is being hailed as a hero after a fire on Tuesday morning.More >>
