Midlands mechanics rescue kitten stuck for days in hood of van

Investigators say the two were friends, who traveled to the area where the girl’s body was found with the initial intention to take their own lives.More >>
Two people were killed and one hurt in a fire overnight Tuesday at Apache Family Campground & Pier, according to Horry County Fire Rescue Chief Joey Tanner. A total of four trailers were involved in the fire early Tuesday, according to Chief Tanner. Two of the trailers were destroyed.More >>
A former member of The History's Channel's "Swamp People" cast is free on bond after being booked on 18 wildlife violations plus two drug charges.More >>
A former Memphis high school football star and subject of the movie The Blind Side has been arrested.More >>
Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in series of shooting attacks in Phoenix last year that left at seven people dead and two others wounded over a four-month period last year.More >>
The Lexington County Sheriff's Department says a man wanted on drug charges was shot and killed as deputies attempted to arrest him Tuesday morning.More >>
The SC House has voted overwhelmingly to pass the gas tax bill, and now it goes to Governor Henry McMaster's desk for his signature.More >>
Governor Henry McMaster kept his promise and vetoed the gas tax bill passed by the General Assembly.More >>
Last Wednesday, it became clear a new passenger was along for the ride - it was a kitten stuck in a precarious position.More >>
Sumter School district's financial consultant says the district is moving in a positive direction with its cash flow.More >>
The man arrested and charged in the murder of a Forest Acres Police officer in 2015 is expected to plead guilty to the charge in court on Tuesday.More >>
Major medical and other groups, including the American Medical Association, opposed the House bill while some Republicans opposed an $880 billion cut to Medicaid.More >>
A mother accused of setting a fire that killed her husband and two children will have a bond hearing on Tuesday.More >>
