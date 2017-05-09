Muschamp formally introduced to "The Lady in Black”

South Carolina head football coach Will Muschamp was in Darlington on Tuesday as part of his Spurs Up Tour.

The stop in Darlington is the fourth for the Gamecocks coach and it may possibly be one of the most memorable.

Before speaking to fans at Coker College, Muschamp met with staff members and dignitaries from the Pee Dee area at Darlington Raceway. He was also formally introduced to “The Lady in Black.” Coach Boom took a few laps in a pace car at the raceway during his first visit there.

Based on the look on Muschamp’s face, it may be safe to assume that the laps he took weren’t your typical pace laps.

