Sumter School District to begin interviewing CFO candidates

Sumter School district's financial consultant says the district is moving in a positive direction with its cash flow.

The district hired consultant Scott Allan back in January to help with its more than $6 million deficit.

School officials say Allan presented a balanced budget for the upcoming fiscal year with a projected fund balance of $469,000.

Officials say they're also interviewing five applicants to take over the district's Chief Financial Officer position.

