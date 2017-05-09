Man shot, killed in Elgin; 1 in custody

A man was shot at a home in Elgin has died, according to Kershaw Co. Sheriff Jim Matthews.

The shooting happened at a home on Elm Court in Elgin around 3:30 p.m. A suspect is now in custody and the reasons for the shooting is currently under investigation.

The names of the suspect and the victim have not been released at this time.

Sheriff Matthews originally said the shooting happened at a home known for narcotic activity, but later corrected the information, saying it happened across the street from a known drug house.

