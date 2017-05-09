SC House votes to pass 'veto-proof' gas tax

The SC House has voted overwhelmingly to pass the gas tax bill, and now it goes to Governor Henry McMaster's desk for his signature.

The House passed the bill in a 99-20 vote and adopted the version passed by the State Senate Monday night.

McMaster said he still plans to veto the bill because he is against raising taxes.

House Speaker Jay Lucas (District 65-Darlington) called the "most significant infrastructure bill to pass the General Assembly in 30 years" the success of "an overwhelming bipartisan majority vote."

"Even though Governor McMaster has issued a veto-threat, I encourage him to consider the magnitude of support behind this issue, change course, and immediately sign this roads bill into law," Lucas said in a statement.

