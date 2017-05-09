Bond hearing scheduled for mom accused in triple fatal arson

A mother accused of setting a fire that killed her husband and two children will have a bond hearing on Tuesday.

Officials say 34-year-old Sharon Coleman's bond hearing is scheduled for 5 p.m. She is charged with arson and three counts of murder in the deaths of her two children, 6-year-old Deshawn Wilson, 8-year-old Kemya Coleman, and her husband, 29-year-old Justin Wilson.

Firefighters responded to their home on Robinson Avenue in Winnsboro early Sunday morning.

The Fairfield County Coroner's Office says the three died from carbon monoxide poisoning and burns.

SLED continues to investigate.

