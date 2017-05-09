Bond denied for Fairfield Co. woman accused of murder, arson; 911 calls released

Fairfield County officials have released 911 calls placed by a woman accused of setting a home on fire with her mother, husband, and two children inside.

Bond has been denied for 34-year-old Sharon Coleman during her first court appearance following her arrest.

Coleman has been charged with arson and three counts of murder in the deaths of her two children, 6-year-old Deshawn Wilson, 8-year-old Kemya Coleman, and her husband, 29-year-old Justin Wilson. The Fairfield County Coroner's Office says the three died from carbon monoxide poisoning and burns.

The calls were placed just after the home was aflame. Firefighters responded to their home on Robinson Avenue in Winnsboro early Sunday morning.

"Please send a fireman," Coleman said to the dispatcher. "My momma's house caught on fire and my babies and my husband are in there."

Coleman goes on to beg the dispatcher to send someone to the home. However, Coleman's phone cuts out after only a minute or so. She calls dispatch back a second time to ask for help again.

"I have two [kids]," Coleman yelled. "I have a 6 and an 8-year-old in there along with my 29-year-old husband. Please!"

SLED continues to investigate.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.