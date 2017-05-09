Bond denied for Fairfield Co. woman accused of murder, arson; 911 calls released

Investigators say the two were friends, who traveled to the area where the girl’s body was found with the initial intention to take their own lives.More >>
Nancy James, 68 is is outraged after a 16-year-old boy grabbed her, fell onto concrete while holding her, then tossed her into the pool after James asked party guests to turn down their music.More >>
A man was admitted to a hospital after shooting himself in a very sensitive area Sunday night.More >>
Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in series of shooting attacks in Phoenix last year that left at seven people dead and two others wounded over a four-month period last year.More >>
Prosecutors have argued that dismissing Hernandez's murder conviction would reward his "conscious, deliberate and voluntary" act of taking his own life.More >>
Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in series of shooting attacks in Phoenix last year that left at seven people dead and two others wounded over a four-month period last year.More >>
The Lexington County Sheriff's Department says a man wanted on drug charges was shot and killed as deputies attempted to arrest him Tuesday morning.More >>
A mother accused of setting a fire that killed her husband and two children will have a bond hearing on Tuesday.More >>
Major medical and other groups, including the American Medical Association, opposed the House bill while some Republicans opposed an $880 billion cut to Medicaid.More >>
A man was shot at a home in Elgin has died, according to Kershaw Co. Sheriff Jim Matthews.More >>
The Laurens County Sheriff's Office said an armed and dangerous suspect is in custody after an incident at an automobile plant in Fountain Inn on Friday morning.More >>
The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office and the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting that claimed the life of an Upstate teen on Friday.More >>
Two people were killed and one hurt in a fire overnight Tuesday at Apache Family Campground & Pier, according to Horry County Fire Rescue Chief Joey Tanner. A total of four trailers were involved in the fire early Tuesday, according to Chief Tanner. Two of the trailers were destroyed.More >>
