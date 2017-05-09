Wanted drug suspect killed in deputy-involved shooting

Investigators say the two were friends, who traveled to the area where the girl’s body was found with the initial intention to take their own lives.More >>
Investigators say the two were friends, who traveled to the area where the girl’s body was found with the initial intention to take their own lives.More >>
Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in series of shooting attacks in Phoenix last year that left at seven people dead and two others wounded over a four-month period last year.More >>
Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in series of shooting attacks in Phoenix last year that left at seven people dead and two others wounded over a four-month period last year.More >>
A man was admitted to a hospital after shooting himself in a very sensitive area Sunday night.More >>
A man was admitted to a hospital after shooting himself in a very sensitive area Sunday night.More >>
Prosecutors have argued that dismissing Hernandez's murder conviction would reward his "conscious, deliberate and voluntary" act of taking his own life.More >>
Prosecutors have argued that dismissing Hernandez's murder conviction would reward his "conscious, deliberate and voluntary" act of taking his own life.More >>
Police asked for the public’s assistance with finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.More >>
Police asked for the public’s assistance with finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.More >>
The Lexington County Sheriff's Department says a man wanted on drug charges was shot and killed as deputies attempted to arrest him Tuesday morning.More >>
The Lexington County Sheriff's Department says a man wanted on drug charges was shot and killed as deputies attempted to arrest him Tuesday morning.More >>
Former acting attorney general Sally Yates says she warned the Trump White House about Flynn and the possibility he could be blackmailed by the Russians.More >>
Former acting attorney general Sally Yates says she warned the Trump White House about Flynn and the possibility he could be blackmailed by the Russians.More >>
Two people were killed and one hurt in a fire overnight Tuesday at Apache Family Campground & Pier, according to Horry County Fire Rescue Chief Joey Tanner. A total of four trailers were involved in the fire early Tuesday, according to Chief Tanner. Two of the trailers were destroyed.More >>
Two people were killed and one hurt in a fire overnight Tuesday at Apache Family Campground & Pier, according to Horry County Fire Rescue Chief Joey Tanner. A total of four trailers were involved in the fire early Tuesday, according to Chief Tanner. Two of the trailers were destroyed.More >>
Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in series of shooting attacks in Phoenix last year that left at seven people dead and two others wounded over a four-month period last year.More >>
Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in series of shooting attacks in Phoenix last year that left at seven people dead and two others wounded over a four-month period last year.More >>
Major medical and other groups, including the American Medical Association, opposed the House bill while some Republicans opposed an $880 billion cut to Medicaid.More >>
Major medical and other groups, including the American Medical Association, opposed the House bill while some Republicans opposed an $880 billion cut to Medicaid.More >>
The man arrested and charged in the murder of a Forest Acres Police officer in 2015 is expected to plead guilty to the charge in court on Tuesday.More >>
The man arrested and charged in the murder of a Forest Acres Police officer in 2015 is expected to plead guilty to the charge in court on Tuesday.More >>
A group of lawmakers begins its task of curbing the growing opioid epidemic sweeping across South Carolina.More >>
A group of lawmakers begins its task of curbing the growing opioid epidemic sweeping across South Carolina.More >>