Wanted drug suspect killed in deputy-involved shooting

The Lexington County Sheriff's Department says a man wanted on drug charges was shot and killed as deputies attempted to arrest him Tuesday morning.

The shooting occurred at about 8:30 Tuesday morning at a home on Seleta Circle. The county's fugitive team, including deputies with the sheriff's department, the U.S. Marshals Service and Columbia Police were attempting to serve an arrest warrant on the man. He was wanted by the sheriff's department on two counts of distributing Methamphetamine.

Sheriff Jay Koon said the officers encountered the man outside the house, who then ran off.

"The suspect was making threatening statements to our officers," Koon said. "The encounter ended with our deputy shooting the suspect."

Koon said EMS was called to the scene and administered aid to the man but he died. The Lexington County Coroner has not yet released his name.

The sheriff's department released a video statement from Sheriff Koon via Twitter:

A suspect was fatally wounded after a warrant service attempt this morning on Seleta Circle. #LESM #LCSDnews pic.twitter.com/su7V6GalyB — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) May 9, 2017

Koon said on March 30 deputies were involved in a vehicle chase with the man that ended when the pursuit entered Aiken County and deputies called off the chase.

"Last week we heard statements that the suspect made stating that he was not going to go back to jail and if he encountered law enforcement, he was going to take some down with him," Koon said.

SLED is investigating the shooting.

